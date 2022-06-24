KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 23, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
423,276,628 230,495,496 12,181,094,723 6,634,324,287
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 894,914,297 (1,113,027,080) (218,112,783)
Local Individuals 11,790,972,766 (11,383,075,035) 407,897,730
Local Corporates 4,776,364,429 (4,966,149,377) (189,784,947)
