K-Electric delegation apprises PM Shehbaz of NEPRA-related issues

  • Informs the premier that issues affecting supply of electricity to consumers in Karachi
BR Web Desk | APP 23 Jun, 2022

A delegation of K-Electric led by Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, APP reported.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of the K-Electric’s longstanding resolvable issues relating to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which were not only causing huge financial losses to K-Electric and the government of Pakistan but also affecting the supply of electricity to the consumers in Karachi on cheaper tariff.

K-Electric secures $100m to bolster Karachi’s transmission-distribution network

The Prime Minister while regretting this severe negligence and lethargy directed for constituting a committee of the relevant officials led by Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to find a solution to the issues, acceptable to all parties, within the next three months.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, and senior officials concerned.

