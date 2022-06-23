Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.23% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi hit 21.23%, Aaj News reported on Thursday, as the country continues to see an increase in its daily cases.

Karachi reported the highest number of infections across the country and saw 138 new patients.

In the past few days, the country has seen an increase in its daily cases, after a decline in March.

As per data of the last 24 hours released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) on Thursday morning, 12,513 tests were conducted nationwide, out of which 268 came out positive.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 2.14%. The last time the country's positivity ratio was 2% was on March 5, 2022.

During the last 24 hours, one person had lost their life due to the virus and there were 75 critical cases in the country, while 104 people had recovered.

In terms of regions, Sindh had the highest number of cases (578,576), followed by Punjab (507,824), KPK (219,845), ICT (135,853), AJK (43,367) cases, Balochistan (35,519), and Gilgit-Baltistan (11,754).

Positivity ratio goes up to 1.53pc: Covid-19 monster raising its head again?