Positivity ratio goes up to 1.53pc: Covid-19 monster raising its head again?

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide coronavirus positivity ratio has once against started going up as 171 Covid-19 cases were detected after 11,212 tests were performed, reflecting a positivity ratio of 1.53 percent.

According to Covid-19 data released by the National Health Institute (NIH) Islamabad, the coronavirus positivity ratio has increased across the country, particularly, in Hyderabad, where the positivity ratio reached 16.67 per cent and in Karachi has crossed 10 per cent level after months as it was registered at 10.8 per cent.

In Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.26 per cent, in Mardan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.39 per cent and in federal capital Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) it was recorded at 2.07 per cent.

The NIH has reported no deaths in the past 24 hours anywhere in the country.

The country so far has reported 30,383 deaths since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020, while the total number of reported infections has jumped up to 1,531,830 following the detection of 171 fresh cases.

Moreover, at least 57 patients with Covid-19 infections are being treated at the critical care unit. According to the NIH stats, Pakistan’s active case count at present stands at 3,369.

On account of Covid-19 infections Sindh with 578,278 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 507,692 cases, KPK 219,794 cases, ICT 135,763 cases, AJK 43,361 cases, Balochistan 35,512 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 11,753 cases is on the bottom of the list.

Sindh has reported a total 567,237 covid-19 recoveries, Punjab 491,786, KPK 212,886, ICT 134,140, AJK 42,517, Balochistan 35,108, and G-B 11,546.

Since the eruption of coronavirus, Punjab with 13,566 Covid deaths is top among all the federation units on account of covid-19 deaths, followed by Sindh with 8,108 deaths, KPK 6,324 deaths, ICT 1,024 deaths, AJK 792 deaths, Balochistan with 378 deaths, and G-B with 191 deaths.

The health across the country since the start of Covid-19 vaccination drive has administered a total 259,286,753 coronavirus doses of which 15,825,367 people have received booster doses, while 124,721,404 people are fully vaccinated and 136,187,729 people have received first doses.

