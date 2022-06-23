ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
SC suspends LHC’s order on selection of Hajj assistants

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s order regarding the selection of Hajj assistants.

A three-member judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial, heard the petition filed against the LHC’s decision to impose a ban on the selection of Hajj assistants.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general said those assistants were hired for the services of Hajj pilgrims. It is also one of the requirements by the Saudi Arabia government. The ban is affecting the Hajj arrangements; the court was told.

When the chief justice inquired about the hiring procedure of Hajj assistants and the remuneration paid to them, the additional attorney general said the government departments were asked for the names and they were the ones who paid them.

The government representative said if the high court’s order was not suspended, it would create problems for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

The court remarked that it usually did not interfere in the higher court’s interim orders but it was making an exception for the sake of pilgrims and suspending the LHC’s order. The hearing has been adjourned indefinitely.

