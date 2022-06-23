Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and AJ&K: PTA carries out QoS survey in 15 cities,8 motorways/highways/inter-city roads

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 15 cities and eight motorways/highways/inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) in order to measure the performance and quality of the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs)’ services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licenced KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool.

The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in areas being survey. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways. Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey’s results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to Broadband Services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licenced threshold in the areas of the Punjab, Sindh, the KPK, Balochistan, and the AJ&K.

Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the licenced standards.

The survey results have been placed at the PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

