ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and AJ&K: PTA carries out QoS survey in 15 cities,8 motorways/highways/inter-city roads

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 15 cities and eight motorways/highways/inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) in order to measure the performance and quality of the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs)’ services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licenced KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool.

The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in areas being survey. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways. Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey’s results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to Broadband Services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licenced threshold in the areas of the Punjab, Sindh, the KPK, Balochistan, and the AJ&K.

Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the licenced standards.

The survey results have been placed at the PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA Cellular Mobile Operators independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and AJ&K: PTA carries out QoS survey in 15 cities,8 motorways/highways/inter-city roads

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Polling for Islamabad LG elections delayed

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

Read more stories