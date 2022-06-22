ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,474 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,263 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
Hong Kong shares plunge as recession fear returns

AFP Updated 22 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares plunged Wednesday as investor fears over a possible recession returned to world markets, fuelled by central bank interest rate hikes aimed at reeling in runaway inflation.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.56 percent, or 551.25 points, to close at 21,008.34.

Hong Kong shares end with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.20 percent, or 39.52 points, to 3,267.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.28 percent, or 27.47 points, to 2,119.82. AFP

Hong Kong stocks

