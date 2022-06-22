Hong Kong shares plunge as recession fear returns

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares plunged Wednesday as investor fears over a possible recession returned to world markets, fuelled by central bank interest rate hikes aimed at reeling in runaway inflation.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.56 percent, or 551.25 points, to close at 21,008.34.

Hong Kong shares end with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.20 percent, or 39.52 points, to 3,267.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.28 percent, or 27.47 points, to 2,119.82. AFP