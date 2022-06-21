Hong Kong shares end with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Tuesday, in line with advances around Asia thanks to a strong showing in tech heavyweights including Alibaba and Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.87 percent, or 395.68 points, to close at 21,559.59.

But the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.26 percent, or 8.71 points, to 3,306.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.51 percent, or 11.04 points, to 2,147.29.