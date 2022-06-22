ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
GTECH 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
PRL 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.13%)
TELE 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TPLP 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.06%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
TRG 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
UNITY 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
WAVES 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.27%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,241 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 15,510 Decreased By -78.4 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,521 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,283 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 22 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of motor spirit till June 30, 2022.

However, the imports of motor spirit where 10 percent customs duty is paid shall be exempted from the levy of regulatory duty.

ECC imposes 10pc RD on MS import

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Tuesday, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 18 of the Customs Act, 1969, the federal government has imposed regulatory duty at a rate of 10 percent on import of motor spirit (PCT code 2710.1210) with the stipulation that the regulatory duty shall not be levied on cargoes for which LCs had already been opened or were at high seas. Moreover, the imports of motor spirit where customs duty at a rate of 10 percent is paid shall be exempted from the levy of the regulatory duty. This notification shall remain in force till June 30, 2022, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR customs duty RD import of Motor Spirit

Comments

1000 characters

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

US firm offers Pakistan coal supply on credit

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

Read more stories