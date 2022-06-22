Dr Essa Lab names its branches after martyrs bestowed Nishan-e-Haider

KARACHI: Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre has named its ten facilities after martyrs of armed forces who were bestowed Nishan-e-Haider upon their sacrifices in defending their homeland - Pakistan.

Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre CEO Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah announced this while addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

On this occasion former governor of Sindh Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd), Gen Ahsan Aqeel (retd), Gen Javed Zia Sahib (retd), Admiral Tanveer (retd), Commodore Akbar Naqi (retd), DC South, and Capt Abdul Sattar Issani (retd) were also present.

Dr Farhan Essa said the purpose of this press conference was to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army for their everlasting sacrifices and to show solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan by attributing important branches of Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre in different cities of Pakistan to those brave soldiers who went on to set an everlasting example of bravery and received the highest honour of the army, the Nishan-e-Haider.

Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center DHA Branch Lahore named after Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Jail Road Branch (Lahore) named after Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed, Model Town Branch (Gujranwala) Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed, Lady Reading Hospital Branch (Peshawar) after Hawaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Hub Balochistan Branch after Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, Qasimabad (Hyderabad) Branch after Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, North Nazimabad (Karachi) Branch after Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, 26th Street DHA Branch (Karachi) after Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Korangi Branch (Karachi) Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed and Abul Hassan Isfahani Road (Karachi) is named after Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider.

On this occasion, Dr Nayyar Jabeen also paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan and while appreciating the everlasting sacrifices of the martyrs said Dr Essa Lab always seemed to be engaged with the Army in case of any natural calamity (Covid).

Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd) said this initiative of Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah is part of the series of contributions in which they are always seen side by side with the Pakistani forces for the welfare of Pakistan.

Gen Ahsan Aqeel (retd) said the eternal sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces will be remembered forever.

Gen Javed Zia (retd) said love for the Army is present in the heart of every Pakistani and martyrs are still our heartbeat today, it is admirable to name the branches of Dr Essa Laboratory after them.

