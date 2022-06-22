126 exhibitors representing Pakistan at Heimtextil and Techtextil 2022

ISLAMABAD: 126 exhibitors are representing Pakistan at Heimtextil and Techtextil 2022, who are receiving buyers from around the world. Around 2,300 exhibitors (combined with co-located events) are participating in all three shows. From Pakistan, exhibitors are participating directly as well as through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Those exhibitors that are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) pavilion are allocated in Hall 6.2.

Pakistani exhibitors are highly excited by the show outcome and looking forward to getting a good number of orders from this Heimtextil Summer Special edition.

Nadeem Kiyani, Director Commercial of JK Group of Companies shared his views about the fair and said: “We are having a good number of international visitors at our stand. I am grateful to Messe Frankfurt and team for making things easy here at Frankfurt. Stand is rightly placed as requested”.

Arif Ehsan Malik, CEO of Al-Ghani International & Chairman of APBUMA said: “Fair just started and so far it has given us good opportunities. International buyers visited our stand and showed their interest in our products. We are looking forward to generating better business for our company”.

Pakistan has direct exhibitors such as Lucky Textile Mills, Sadaqat Limited, Gohar Textile Mills, Nishat Chunian, Nishat Mills, Al Rahim Textile, Adamjee Enterprises, Master Textile, Sapphire Finishing and many more. Due to the current challenges, sustainability is a theme that runs through all sectors of the textile value chain, triggering processes and releasing enormous innovative power in the process.

For the first time, visitors can discover Techtextil and Texprocess virtually and benefit from new formats and exchange opportunities. Next edition of Heimtextil will be held from January 10 to 13, 2023.

