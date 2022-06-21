ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.72%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
TREET 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
TRG 75.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.55%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,154 Increased By 14.9 (0.36%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 190.9 (1.28%)
KSE100 41,900 Increased By 122.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 46 (0.29%)
Palm oil may bounce into 5,086-5,204 ringgit range

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce into a range of 5,086 ringgit to 5,204 ringgit, as it has found a support at 4,896 ringgit per tonne.

The contract is riding on a wave C from 6,698 ringgit.

This wave could travel to its 100% projection level of 4,588 ringgit.

The 138.2% level of 4,896 ringgit proved to be a strong support, which temporarily stopped the wave C.

There is no clear indication of how strong the bounce would be, which could end around 5,086 ringgit if it is very weak, or 5,204 ringgit if it is strong.

Palm rises nearly 2% on stronger Dalian prices

A break above 5,204 ringgit could lead to a gain into 5,303-5,394 ringgit range, while a break below 4,896 ringgit could open the way towards 4,588 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a wave (c) from 7,229 ringgit is unfolding, which is travelling towards a range of 4,331 ringgit to 4,754 ringgit.

The hammer on Monday looks like a convincing reversal pattern after so much drop.

The coming bounce could be driven by a wave 4, which may travel into 5,177-5,313 ringgit range.

