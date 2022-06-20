ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of jail terms

  • Released fishermen repatriated via Wagah Border to India
BR Web Desk 20 Jun, 2022

Pakistan on Monday released 20 Indian fishermen upon the completion of their jail term, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement noted that the released fishermen have been repatriated via Wagah Border to India.

"Given the humanitarian nature of the prisoner's issue, Pakistan expects the government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit," it said.

As many as 620 Pakistani fishermen are currently jailed in Indian prisons.

Goodwill gesture: 20 Indian fishermen released from prison

Earlier in January, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen in a goodwill gesture from a Karachi prison after they were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

In November 2021, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail in Karachi.

Jail Superintendent of Landhi prison recently said that there were 588 Indian fishermen currently jailed in Pakistan with 42 of them being under trial prisoners while 516 being convicted of their crimes.

Pakistani waters Pakistan’s policy on India Indian fishermen

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of jail terms

No respite as rupee closes at 209.96 against the US dollar

KSE-100 drops 0.86% amid profit-taking at PSX

Balochistan govt postpones budget announcement at the last minute

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

President Alvi refuses to sign National Accountability (Amendment) Bill

Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s logistics startup Rider says it has raised $3.1mn

Pak-Eng T20I series likely to start on September 15

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

Read more stories