Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of jail terms

Pakistan on Monday released 20 Indian fishermen upon the completion of their jail term, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement noted that the released fishermen have been repatriated via Wagah Border to India.

"Given the humanitarian nature of the prisoner's issue, Pakistan expects the government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit," it said.

As many as 620 Pakistani fishermen are currently jailed in Indian prisons.

Earlier in January, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen in a goodwill gesture from a Karachi prison after they were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

In November 2021, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail in Karachi.

Jail Superintendent of Landhi prison recently said that there were 588 Indian fishermen currently jailed in Pakistan with 42 of them being under trial prisoners while 516 being convicted of their crimes.