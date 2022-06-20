ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.76%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.31%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.53%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.3%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPLP 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.48%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.43%)
UNITY 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,961 Decreased By -111 (-0.74%)
KSE100 42,060 Decreased By -80.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.15%)
Indian shares flat, metal stocks drag

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Monday, with gains in financials offset by losses in metals, while fears of a looming recession persisted among global investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.09% to 15,280.5 as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.02% at 51,360.02.

Both indexes fell over 5% last week in their biggest weekly drop in two years.

Indian shares suffer biggest weekly drop in two years

Asian shares were unable to sustain a rare rally on Monday, as Wall Street futures shed early gains amid worries the US Federal Reserve would this week underline its commitment to fighting inflation with whatever rate hikes were needed.

The Nifty metal index fell 2.7%, with Vedanta Ltd shedding over 5%.

The miner invited expressions of interest for sale of its closed copper smelter in southern India.

Indian shares

