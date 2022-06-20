Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank opens new branch in Malir Town

KARACHI: Advans Pakistan continues to expand its footprint in Karachi with the opening of their new branch in Malir Town at Darakshan Society, Malir. The launch event was attended by the senior representatives of local business bodies, regulators of microfinance sector, customers of Advans Pakistan, media and others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony CEO Advans Pakistan, Guillaume VALENCE said that “With our motto of Growing Together, We believe on the growth of small entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Malir branch is geared at meeting the fast growing demand of financial services.

