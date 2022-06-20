ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Business & Finance

Euro corporate bonds set for worst weekly loss since March 2020

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Euro corporate bonds were set on Friday for their biggest weekly total loss since the height of the market turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, while spreads on US junk bonds were at their highest since November 2020.

A very volatile week that has seen global interest-rate expectations repriced higher given high inflation, followed by several central bank meetings, has triggered huge surges in yields across bond markets.

High-yield bonds saw the largest outflows since March 2020, BofA’s weekly flow show report showed on Thursday.

ICE BofA’s euro corporate index, which tracks investment-grade corporate bonds, was down 2.2% in total return terms so far this week, the largest weekly fall since March 2020.

ICE BofA’s euro high yield index was down 2.9%, also the biggest weekly fall since then.

In the US, the ICE BofA US high yield index was down 3.2% this week in total return terms, also the largest weekly fall since March 2020 there.

