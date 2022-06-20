ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canadian dollar hits 5-week low

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Friday to extend this week’s decline, as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly rallied.

The loonie was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3035 to the greenback, or 76.72 US cents, after touching its weakest since May 13 at 1.3045.

For the week, the currency was on track to decline 1.9%, which would be its biggest weekly decline since August last year, as investors worried that aggressive tightening by central banks, including Wednesday’s three-quarter-percentage-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve, could derail economic growth.

The US dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies on Friday as the Bank of Japan’s decision to buck the recent wave of tightening weighed on the Japanese yen.

Worries about an economic slowdown weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports. US crude prices were down 2.7% at $114.41 a barrel.

In domestic data, the pace of Canadian home price growth slowed in May, edging off April’s record high, but prices still rose both on the month and on the year, the National Bank Composite House Price Index showed.

Canadian Dollar Oil prices US counterpart

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar hits 5-week low

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories