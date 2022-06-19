ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Jun 19, 2022
Liverpool sign defender Ramsay from Aberdeen

Reuters 19 Jun, 2022

Liverpool have signed defender Calvin Ramsay from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported that Liverpool paid Aberdeen 4.5 million pounds ($5.50 million) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old right back.

Ramsay recorded nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Scottish top-flight and reached the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay becomes the Merseyside club’s third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Fabio Carvalho and forward Darwin Nunez.

