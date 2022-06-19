ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR has played key role

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Like many other governmental organizations, the FBR has played a key role in completing the FATF actions related to DNFBPs, cash smuggling, investigating tax crimes for money laundering, and confiscating the proceeds of tax crimes. In the 34 actions of the FATF action plans, the FBR has directly dealt with at least 8 actions and spearheaded the process of implementation.

In order to ensure compliance with regard to DNFBPs, the FBR has issued AML/CFT regulations, conducted extensive outreach to educate DNFBPs, established a dedicated IT based DNFBP Management System, launched customized mobile App for registrations and screening purposes, conducted a large number of onsite inspections, and imposed a wide range of penalties for noncompliance.

Similarly, in the area of cash smuggling, the FBR Customs has fortified cross-border controls and implemented a comprehensive mechanism to combat cash smuggling, by all means possible.

Likewise, FBR has also undertaken a large number of money laundering investigations against the tax crimes and has also made significant confiscations in this regard.

FATF to conduct on-site visit in Pakistan at 'earliest possible date' after 'significant progress'

Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, has felicitated all the government organizations and their key personnel including the relevant officers of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs who have worked tirelessly to complete the FATF actions. The Chairman FBR reiterated the FBR’s unflinching resolve and an unwavering commitment to continue with implementing the anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism regime in the areas supervised by the FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

fatf FBR DNFBPs FATF action plans AML/CFT regulations FBR Customs

Comments

1000 characters

FBR has played key role

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories