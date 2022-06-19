Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (June 18, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 17-06-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 20,600 180 20,780 20,780 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 22,077 193 22,270 22,270 NIL ===========================================================================

