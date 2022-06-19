Soldier martyred in Miranshah gunfight

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan Army’s Naik Zahid Ahmed embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed during a gun-battle in Miranshah area of North Waziristan District.

According to a statement released by the ISPR on Saturday, the 23-year-old fallen hero belonged hailed from Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR further said that one terrorist was also gunned down in the gun-battle, who was later identified as Zia Ullah.

Army personnel also managed to recover arms and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession.