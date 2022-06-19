Work on World Bank’s Burewala model city project starts

BUREWALA: Work on the Rs 1.39 billions World Bank project to transform Burewala tehsil into a model city formally began on Saturday.

In this regard, a special meeting under the chair of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafique Ahsan was held in which local parliamentarians and government officials participated.

The meeting decided to issue tenders for re-construction of 19 roads and purchase of new machinery to handle solid waste material in the city.

Besides, a mother and child care hospital will also be established in the city to facilitate local people.

The DC said that all possible steps would be taken for uplift of Burewala, which was one of the vibrant city of district Vehari and had immense potential of generating revenue, as well as promoting business, education and sports activities.