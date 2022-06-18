ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
World

US condemns BJP official’s blasphemous remarks

AFP 18 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries.

“We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights,” he said.

Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, on May 26 made televised remarks about the youngest wife of the prophet of Islam that have triggered demonstrations across the Islamic world.

The remarks set off diplomatic protests not only in rival Pakistan but in wealthy Arab states that usually enjoy close relations with India. In Bangladesh, protesters have demanded a formal condemnation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of India.

