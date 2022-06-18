TCP directed to review proposal

KARACHI: The Federal Ministry of Commerce on Friday has directed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to review the proposal to import wheat from Russia in exchange for potatoes.

The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters (PFVA) chairperson Waheed Ahmed privy to the development said an abundant crop of potatoes has been cultivated in Pakistan this year, adding that out of the production of 7.5 million tons of potatoes and 4 million tons will be enough to meet the domestic demand after that 3.5 million tons of surplus potatoes could be export to Russia.

While exporting wheat to Russia and importing wheat will save foreign exchange and export of surplus potato production to Russia will benefit farmers too.