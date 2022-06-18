ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Muhammad Ali 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi has unearthed a mega import scam against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD), providing a serious financial shock to the national kitty.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that MIKD with the active connivance of its authorized Clearing Agent Mass Traders (KCUS-2371) indulged in importing and getting cleared the items on suppressed value in commercial quantity, which are not related to the declared objective of the Institute, while availing exemption of duties and taxes under Special Classification Provision 9913, providing a serious financial shock to the national kitty.

It was further reported that a few unscrupulous elements were selling the said items in the local market instead of bringing the same for in-house usage of the Multan Institute of Kidney Disease as per the requirement of the exempting law.

In order to verify the veracity of the information, a consignment of the MIKD imported vide GD # KAPW-HC-163541-09-05-2022 was put under detailed scrutiny.

Upon physical examination, it is found that the quantity of the imported items has been mis-declared besides, the consignment is also containing items like exercise elliptical trainer, water bath, broadband wifi router device, old and used upon router device, laptop battery, laser printer toner cartridge, dental gum tip and bathroom weight scale, etc, which were not relevant for advancing the declared objectives of a Kidney Institute.

