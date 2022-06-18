ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SAI concerned over increase in POL prices

Recorder Report 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Abdul Rashid, President, Site Association of Industry (SAI), while expressing deep concern over the increase in prices of petroleum products has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Minister of State for Petroleum Division Senator Musadik Masood Malik to withdraw hike in POL prices and another alternative solution must be found to cover the country’s deficit.

In an appeal, SAI President said that the government always cares about IMF but not about the people of the country. As a result of the increase in POL prices, people are facing high inflation.

Abdul Rasheed said that the price of petrol was increased by Rs84 per litre and diesel by Rs129 per litre in 18 days. This has had a huge impact on production activity as due to the hike in petrol, diesel prices, the production costs have risen significantly, which will adversely affect the country’s exports.

Production activities were already severely affected due to shortage of electricity, gas and excessive tariffs, and now every 15 days the huge prices of petroleum products will ruin industrial activity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SITE Association of Industry POL prices price of petrol

Comments

1000 characters

SAI concerned over increase in POL prices

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Read more stories