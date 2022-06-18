Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
18 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (June 17, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 209.50 210.50 DKK 29.19 29.29
SAUDIA RIYAL 55.60 56.20 NOK 20.79 20.89
UAE DIRHAM 57.00 57.60 SEK 20.37 20.47
EURO 219.50 222.00 AUD $ 145.00 147.00
UK POUND 256.50 259.50 CAD $ 160.00 162.50
JAPANI YEN 1.53657 1.55657 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.60
CHF 214.77 215.77 CHINESE YUAN 29.50 31.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.30
=========================================================================
