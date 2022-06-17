ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Ms. Marvel begins screening in Pakistan

  • Marvel’s new series has already received positive feedback from the South Asian diaspora
BR Web Desk 17 Jun, 2022

Marvel Studios’ latest offering Ms. Marvel, featuring a young Muslim superhero – a first for the franchise – begins screening in theatres in Pakistan from today (Friday).

Cinemas in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad will kick off the screening, with shows in other cities to be announced at a later date.

Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel to screen in theatres across Pakistan

The first two episodes will screen on June 17, which will play for a week. The next two episodes will release the following week on July 1, and the final two on July 15.

Marvel’s new series has already received positive feedback from the South Asian diaspora, with fans calling it an authentic and relatable representation of their culture and religion, while appreciating the inclusion of cultural nuances as part of mainstream pop culture.

The show has received rave reviews by critics and fans of the Marvel universe, even getting a 95% rating on rottentomatoes.com.

Fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off

Earlier, Malala Yousafzai wrote a letter praising the accurate representation of a Pakistani immigrant family and her heritage.

Malala also wrote about the importance of the series for online publication Podium, stating: “Throughout the first episodes of Ms. Marvel (yes, I got to see them early), I was struck by how familiar Kamala Khan’s life seemed to me. She talks with her friends about Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, listens to Pakistani pop songs and eats chicken biryani with her family. And I suspect many Pakistani kids will see their own parents in Kamala’s genial father and strict mom.”

The series has a diverse pool of talent behind the camera. Pakistani designer and illustrator Shehzil Malik designed the series of colourful posters.

The series playlist too, features new and established talent, with local bands and musicians being showcased on the Marvel platform.

Ms. Marvel tells the story of a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City who discovers she has superhero powers. The series explores a teenage Kamala navigate young adulthood, her South Asian diaspora, her newly-discovered powers and the responsibility that comes along with it.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan along with Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Mehwish Hayat and Nimra Bucha. Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Trailer for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Ms. Marvel finally released

