ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.17%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
UNITY 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.75%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 95.4 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,682 Increased By 242.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,931 Increased By 116.2 (0.73%)
Australian shares rebound as investors cheer Fed’s rate hike decision

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by gains in financials and tech, which tracked the Wall Street higher after investors cheered the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The S&P/ASX 200 index snapped a four-day losing streak to climb 1% in early trade. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Wednesday.

The Fed’s decision to hike rates by 75 basis points - a widely expected move - was welcomed by investors as they viewed that the economy was better off in the long run if the Fed succeeded in reining in prices now.

Australian shares extend fall as investors weigh bigger Fed hike

Tech stocks climbed as much as 1.9% to their highest level in a week. EML Payments climbed 6.3% to lead gains on the index, followed by Novonix, up 4.9%.

Financials advanced 1% with the big four banks gaining between 0.3% and 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Link Administration’s shares slumped as much as 10.7% to their lowest level in over two years after the country’s competition regulator tabled concerns about Canadian firm Dye & Durham Ltd’s (D&D) proposed C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion) acquisition of the firm.

Gold stocks rose 2.3% on higher bullion prices.

Heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources were up 2.1% and 1%, respectively.

Mining stocks also advanced 1.2%, even though iron ore prices fell, but upbeat economic data from top consumer China for the month of May pushed copper and aluminium prices higher.

Energy stocks shed 0.9% on a decline in oil prices after the Fed’s announcement, as markets worried that there could be a fall in demand for the commodity which trades in the greenback.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% and was headed for its best session in two weeks.

The country’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as a slump in exports swamped strong domestic spending.

