ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.47%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.63%)
TREET 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.06%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.6 (0.8%)
BR30 14,946 Increased By 106.8 (0.72%)
KSE100 41,703 Increased By 264.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,942 Increased By 126.8 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Red alert for startups too?

BR Research 16 Jun, 2022

Pakistan’s startup space has witnessed tremendous growth over the last two years. And while the country has long been hailed for beingthe fertile ground for entrepreneusrhsip ad startups because of its rising population, the youth bulge, significant English-speaking population, increasing tech savviness, and broadband and internet usage; what’s fueling the country’s emerging startup ecosystem is the burgeoning VC funding and interest. Among the startups emerging, the startups have been propelling growth while the ecommerce and finch horizontals have been captured most funding’s in the last two years.

2021 was a golden year for Pakistan’s startups where they attracted investment worth over $370 million. But just as the local startup ecosystem moved growth gears, speed breakers and global headwinds might just slow down the momentum. This is primarily because of funding opportunities drying up. Apart from the local macroeconomic instability fueled by inflation that raises costs for startups, global recession has triggered a shift in investor and VC funding appetite. This is significant in United States of America that is a major part of the VC funding received by Pakistani startups. Headlines are reading that bad times are coming for startups globally as high interest rates and recession has created credit crunch in the developed world especially the US. So drying upfunding taps in the US will have a domino effect in VC funding in countries including Pakistan. The slowdown is witnessed in Indian as well in African startups. Definitely Pakistan is next in line.

Layoffs are just the first sign of distress for early-stage startups facing an economic downturn – local or global. Besides the global wave of layoffs at startups, significant startups in Pakistan have also been seen to send their staff packing. Careem, Swvl, Truck It In, and Airlift have recently announced cut in operations and staff due to economic conditions and global capital downturn. Airlift, an ecommerce startup announced closingdown operations in South Africa as well as some cities in Pakistan. Swvl has paused its daily rides within major cities. Careem has suspended its food delivery vertical. And like Airlift and Swvl, Truck It In has also laid off around 30 percent of its employees. All this foretell a slow year of VC funding and startups growth.

Startups startups in Pakistan digital ecosystem entrepreneusrhsip ecosystem

Comments

1000 characters

Red alert for startups too?

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories