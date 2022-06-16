ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.17%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.01%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.38%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 95.4 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,682 Increased By 242.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,931 Increased By 116.2 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans to rise towards $17.35-1/4

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract is expected to rise towards $17.35-1/4 per bushel, as it has broken a resistance at $17.05-1/4.

A five-wave cycle from $17.84 has completed around a strong support at $16.81, as confirmed by the decent bounce from the Wednesday low of $16.82-1/4.

The contract is expected to approach the peak of the wave 4 at $17.28-1/4.

A break below $17.05-1/4, now a support, may trigger a shallow fall to $16.99, a support provided by the falling trendline.

CBOT soybeans to test support at $17.25-1/2

On the daily chart, the spinning top on Wednesday around a support of $16.85 signals a reversal of the downtrend.

The contract may bounce into $17.27-3/4 to $17.51-1/2 range.

The downtrend may resume upon completion of the bounce, as a rising channel suggests an extension of the trend towawrds $16.44-1/4.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans to rise towards $17.35-1/4

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories