EDITORIAL: Once upon a time not only Pakistan was sufficient in food supplies but also exported farm products. But that’s not the case anymore. Now it faces a dire food security threat, and therefore imports wheat, cotton, sugar and many other farm-produced items.

No doubt, we as an agricultural country have failed to improve the yield-capacity of principal crops and there are lower per acre yields as compared to those in other countries. The global warming and climate change too are being blamed for growing food shortages in Pakistan.

But what has escaped due notice and remains the main culprit for the country’s low food production index and costly imports is the mushrooming growth of housing societies. It is presently the most lucrative business and is eating up the fertile farmlands by many acres an hour. The green, fertile patches of agricultural land are in the hot-selling category of real estate business ventures.

Since most of the land in close proximity of cities comprises small holdings and therefore the price paid is quite tempting as compared to their natural output the real estate businesses face no problem in acquiring the required acreage and convert it into residential and commercial plots. And since every government department or agency has its own housing scheme the legalities involved in acquiring land are quite manageable. Rightly so, we have hundreds of housing societies, some legal and some illegal, in surrounding areas of all big cities and towns. There are 59 approved and legal housing societies in Islamabad alone.

Given the real estate tycoons’ clout and their right connections, the phenomenal growth of housing projects on farmlands has gone on for many years. And even when there were numerous cases of fake housing societies not much was in evidence against those who deal in a business that deprives the country of fertile farmland, often compels small landholders, by hook or by crook, to sell their inherited source of living and hoodwinks a large number of people.

But, hopefully, that may not be the case in coming days. Since quite a few tangible efforts and moves are now afoot; it would be wrong to say that there is no hope in sight. Last week, at a function marking the World Environment Day, speakers lamented that there has been no check on the fast-shrinking green cover over cities due to widespread felling of trees, which is carried out mercilessly to build new housing projects.

An NGO, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was perhaps more concerned about the future of farmland in the country than others. According to it, for example, the rapid use of farmland for building housing facilities has not just created an environmental challenge but also threatened the food security of the country. Reacting to its complaint, Sindh Minister for Environment and Coastal Development Ismail Rahoo ordered the deputy commissioners to take strict action against the people involved in the unchecked practice of wholesale conversion of agricultural lands into housing projects.

Let us wait to see how his order translates into concrete action. But at the same time, we believe the government should undertake a study to help find out alternatives with a view to dealing with the housing challenge that has become more formidable mainly because of a very high population growth. On the face of it, there are two alternatives.

One, to improve and update the civic services available in the built-up sections of cities, ensure clean environments and prompt availability of basic needs like schools, hospitals and shopping malls. In fact, it’s thanks to a creative mind that a part of the old city of Lahore has been turned into an attractive place for residences and businesses alike. Two, instead of spreading out, why don’t we try to build up or create more and more high-rise structures? Last but not least, there are still a number of owners of farmlands who demonstrate a preference for retaining land even at the expense of profits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022