ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO steady as tight July supply caps declines

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Cash premiums for Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) held relatively steady as of Wednesday as supply tightness into July continued to limit recent price declines.

The 0.5% VLSFO premiums were at $59.85 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, versus $58.96 per tonne on Tuesday. The premiums have been hovering around $60 per tonne since last week.

“For low sulphur fuel oil, the market is signalling continued tightness for July fundamentals on tighter sulphur cutter for the blending pool,” Refinitiv Oil Research analysts said in a note this week.

The analysts added summer demand for transport fuel in Europe from June until August will potentially erode supply to Asia, providing upward and positive impetus for the global fuel oil structure as refiners maximize summer refined fuels at the expense of fuel oil.

Fuel oil inventories at Fujairah fell to a 17-week low in the week ended June 13, as the Middle East enters peak summer demand for power utilities.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) inventories for heavy distillates and residues fell 22% from the previous week to 8.10 million barrels (1.28 million tonnes) in the week ended June 13, data via S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth before an expected big hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

World oil demand will rise more than 2% to a record high of 101.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, although sky-high oil prices and weakening economic forecasts dimmed the future outlook.

China’s refinery throughput in May fell 10.9% from the same month a year earlier in the steepest year-on-year drop in at least a decade, data showed on Wednesday, as strict COVID-19 lockdowns slammed fuel demand.

VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO steady as tight July supply caps declines

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories