DG ISPR says military has no objection to judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that the military has no objection if a judicial commission is formed to probe into the PTI’s claims that Imran Khan was ousted from power through a foreign conspiracy, Aaj News reported.

“The previous government had the option to constitute a commission and the present government has the same powers as well," DG ISPR said in an interview with a local news channel.

“As an institution, we will fully support and coordinate with the government if a commission is formed. We have given a complete stance [on the cipher issue] and we will give it again if it is needed,” DG Iftikhar said.

He reiterated that all services chiefs had clearly stated their stance during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting which discussed the issue, adding that none of them said a conspiracy was hatched.

“The word conspiracy was not written in the statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting,” he stressed.

In an interview on Wednesday, DG ISPR said that the NSC was informed that the intelligence agencies had not found evidence of any “foreign conspiracy” against the former premier Imran Khan's government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the military's view on the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's government by saying the institutions stayed within their constitutional limits over the issue.

"Institutions remained within their constitutional limits which you [Imran Khan] did not like," she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.