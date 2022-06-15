ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DG ISPR says military has no objection to judicial probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim

  • Major General Babar Iftikhar says the military will extend full support if a judicial commission is formed to probe the matter
BR Web Desk 15 Jun, 2022

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that the military has no objection if a judicial commission is formed to probe into the PTI’s claims that Imran Khan was ousted from power through a foreign conspiracy, Aaj News reported.

“The previous government had the option to constitute a commission and the present government has the same powers as well," DG ISPR said in an interview with a local news channel.

“As an institution, we will fully support and coordinate with the government if a commission is formed. We have given a complete stance [on the cipher issue] and we will give it again if it is needed,” DG Iftikhar said.

Institutions stayed within constitutional limits over issue of no-confidence vote: Marriyum

He reiterated that all services chiefs had clearly stated their stance during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting which discussed the issue, adding that none of them said a conspiracy was hatched.

“The word conspiracy was not written in the statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting,” he stressed.

In an interview on Wednesday, DG ISPR said that the NSC was informed that the intelligence agencies had not found evidence of any “foreign conspiracy” against the former premier Imran Khan's government.

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the military's view on the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's government by saying the institutions stayed within their constitutional limits over the issue.

"Institutions remained within their constitutional limits which you [Imran Khan] did not like," she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

