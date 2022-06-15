Institutions stayed within constitutional limits over issue of no-confidence vote: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the institutions stayed within their constitutional limits over the issue of a no-confidence vote in the parliament against the former premier Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

"Institutions remained within their constitutional limits which you [Imran Khan] did not like," she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said that he "thanked the opposition parties" for bringing the no-confidence motion against him, adding that when the motion succeeded, he termed it the result of a "foreign conspiracy."

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

The minister said that the government and its allies are working day and night to improve the economic situation of the country.

The information minister said that the outgoing government plundered the national wealth during the last four years.

She said that PTI's government left behind economic landmines for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) led coalition government.

"We are removing the landmines laid down by Imran Khan," she added.

President Alvi calls for judicial commission to probe 'regime change conspiracy'

Aurangzeb's response comes hours after PTI senior leader Asad Umar said that Imran Khan will approach the Supreme Court (SC) to probe allegations of what the party believes was a conspiracy that lead to Khan's ouster as prime minister earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar once again rubbished the claims of a foreign conspiracy against the outgoing government.

In an interview with anchor Kamran Shahid on Dunya News show 'On the front', DG Iftikhar said that no evidence of any “foreign conspiracy” was found and the National Security Committee (NSC) participants were clearly told that no conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government.

"No one has the right to twist and distort the facts. The armed forces and their leadership have been the target of propaganda for some time now," he added.