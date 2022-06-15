Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will approach the Supreme Court (SC) to probe allegations of what the party believes was a conspiracy that lead to Khan's ouster as prime minister earlier this year.

Khan has repeatedly blamed a West-led conspiracy for the no-confidence motion against him. He also flashed a piece of paper during his rallies earlier in the year, which he said was proof of the threat made to his government.

He said the “threat letter” carried details of the ambassador's meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.

Following this, last month, President Dr Arif Alvi requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a Judicial Commission, chaired preferably by the CJP himself, to conduct open hearings and thoroughly probe the allegations of the ‘regime change conspiracy’ to avert a political and economic crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference alongside PTI leader Shireen Mazari today, Umar said that as per the constitution, the supreme commander of the armed forces of Pakistan is the president.

He said that President Alvi had asked the SC to form a commission, and again the party chairman will request the SC chief justice. He further said that their appeal remains the same: to form a judicial commission that conducts an open hearing, seen by the public.

Alvi had earlier said he had read the copy of the cypher sent by the then ambassador of Pakistan to the US, containing an official summary of a meeting held at the Pakistan embassy between US officials and diplomats of the Pakistan mission.

President Alvi calls for judicial commission to probe 'regime change conspiracy'

He said the report in the cypher included statements made by Mr Lu, including mention of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and dire consequences if the motion failed.

In his letter, the president continued that he was of the view that for a sovereign nation like Pakistan and its people whose dignity had been deeply hurt, there was a need to carry out an in-depth analysis and investigation in order to inquire about the possible conspiracy.