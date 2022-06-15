ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 up amid hopes of Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list

  • The market gained 384.11 points, or 0.94%, to close at 41,438.79 points
BR Web Desk 15 Jun, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sustained its rally from Tuesday, with the KSE-100 rising 384 points on Wednesday, driven by market optimism that Pakistan could be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

Pakistan’s delegation is in Germany to attend a FATF meeting. Discussions on Pakistan's removal from the increased monitoring list, also known as the grey list, are meant to kick off today and decisions taken in the FATF plenary are expected to be announced on Friday.

What's more, China has agreed to roll over $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan and, significantly from the perspective of strengthening the $9.2 billion foreign exchange reserves (as on 3 June), to extend additional assistance of between $2.5 to $2.8 billion. This also fueled buying activity at the equity market.

The rally comes after the stock market suffered one of its worst falls this year in the first post-budget session on Monday, when the KSE-100 Index recorded a decline of 1,135 points with investors gauging the impact of new budgetary measures imposed by the government.

The KSE-100 had closed at 40,879.93 — its lowest level since November 27, 2020.

However, the situation had improved on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, trading kicked off positively and the market climbed close to 500 points in early hours. Investors opted to cherry-pick stocks owing to strong sentiment. Buoyed by the decline in rupee, the market shed some of the gains after midday, but it still closed in the green.

KSE-100 advances past 41,000, but volumes remain low

The market gained 384.11 points or 0.94% to close at 41,438.79 points.

A report from Capital Stake said bulls ruled the PSX on Wednesday. Indices accumulated gains all day long while volumes appreciated from last close.

On the economic front, the rupee closed at Rs206.46 against the greenback due to concerns of spike in inflation and strengthening of the dollar in the international market.

Rupee tumbles to all-time low as US dollar strengthens globally

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 index north included cement (73.58 points), banking (70.56 points) and fertiliser (69.96 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 141.7 million from 120.1 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded rose to Rs4.76 billion from Rs3.36 billion recorded in the previous session.

TPL Properties was the volume leader with 17.35 million shares, followed by Balochistan Glass with 9.85 million shares, and Pak Refinery with 8.92 million shares.

Shares of 337 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 175 registered an increase, 131 recorded a fall, and 31 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 up amid hopes of Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list

Govt, World Bank ink $85mn housing finance project

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $197mn

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Read more stories