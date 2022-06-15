ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.23%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.2%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.4%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.31 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.41%)
TREET 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,105 Increased By 50.8 (1.25%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 149.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,485 Increased By 435.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 159.2 (1.02%)
Spot gold bounce towards $1,832

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,821 per ounce and bounce more towards $1,832. A five-wave cycle...
Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,821 per ounce and bounce more towards $1,832.

A five-wave cycle from $1,877.05 has completed. Gold has moved into a consolidation phase.

The wave iv peaked around $1,832, which works a bounce target over the next few days.

A break below $1,808 could confirm the extension of the wave v towards $1,786.60.

Spot gold may end bounce around $1,832

A retracement analysis on the daily chart reveals a higher bounce target of $1,837, the 23.6% level.

The deep falls over the past two days have confirmed a continuation of the downtrend within a falling channel, which suggests a target of $1,700.

The trend is expected to resume upon the completion of the current weak bounce.

