ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.97%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.32%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.02%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.81%)
TELE 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.62%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
UNITY 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 54.9 (1.35%)
BR30 14,963 Increased By 163.8 (1.11%)
KSE100 41,529 Increased By 479.5 (1.17%)
KSE30 15,833 Increased By 176.1 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares touch 3-month highs on recovery hopes

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose to new three-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by strong inflows as investors expect further policy support to fuel a growth rebound, while gains in financial and property firms boosted Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index.

China stocks fall on COVID worries, US inflation

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.41% at 3,335.12, just shy of its highest level since March 8.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.84% after hitting its highest level since March 17.

** Adding to investors’ hopes for an economic recovery in China, industrial production rose unexpectedly in May, though consumption data remained weaker as shoppers were confined to their homes in Shanghai and other cities.

** But while investors are hoping for continued support for the economy, China’s central bank chose to keep its medium-term lending rates unchanged on Wednesday.

** “The government is likely to respond to economic weakness by delivering more fiscal stimulus. At the same time, to avoid a rapid rise in fiscal leverage, the government may also continue to deregulate some sectors to help promote tax revenue growth and employment,” Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said in a note.

** The consumer staples sector gained 1.05%, the real estate index jumped 5.26% and the healthcare sub-index rose 1.56%.

** The CSI financial sector sub-index was 3.83% higher and securities firms jumped 5.38% as investors bet on a brighter outlook for the sector.

** Refinitiv data showed strong buying by foreign investors, with inflows of more than 8.2 billion yuan ($1.22 billion through the Stock Connect’s Northbound leg.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares rose 2.02% to 7,481.93, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.42% at 21,367.11.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.14% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.21%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.722 per US dollar, 0.3% firmer than the previous close of 6.7425.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China shares touch 3-month highs on recovery hopes

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories