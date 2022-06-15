Sindh Budget: Education gets paltry allocation

KARACHI: Out of the total budget outlay of Rs 1.7 trillion, the Sindh government has reserved only 2 percent, ie, Rs 34.217 billion for development of education sector in its financial plan for the year 2022-23.

As per budget documents, the provincial government allocated Rs. 100 million for upgradation of primary school to elementary school with allied facilities.

The government would spend Rs 1 billion for establishment of Campuses of Public Sector Universities in seven districts of Sindh - Korangi, Karachi West, Keamari, Malir, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar and Sujawal.

Some Rs 100 million have been allocated for establishment of Comprehensive High Schools (10 units) Sukkur whereas same amount of Rs. 100 million allocated for Establishment of Comprehensive High School in other districts of the province

The provincial government has earmarked Rs 27 million for establishment of Science Museum at Divisional Headquarter. For Larkana city, Rs 111 million have been allocated for construction of building of Govt. Special Education & Rehabilitation Center of Excellence Autism Center.

The government has also proposed to allocate Rs 200 million for construction of residential units at new campus of People University of Medical and Health Science for Women Nawabshah.

With Rs 16.5 million, a building for Government boys higher Secondary School Saeed Khan Leghari would be constructed.

The non-development allocations of education budget for the year 2022-23 is Rs. 292.47 billion.

In his budget speech, the chief minister Sindh mentioned that the Universities and Boards Department is going to establish 1st fully integrated Science and Technology Park spread over 1.3 Acres of land within the premises of NED University of Science and Technology, Karachi Campus in public private partnership mode at cost of Rs. 1 billion.

The Universities & Boards Department has also proposed to solarize the public sector universities to save the energy as well as expenditure of the 29 universities. The department is also going to establish “Institute of Pharmacy Liaquat University of Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro” to produce 80 Pharmacists every year.

