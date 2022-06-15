ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh Budget: Education gets paltry allocation

Mohammad Bilal Tahir 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Out of the total budget outlay of Rs 1.7 trillion, the Sindh government has reserved only 2 percent, ie, Rs 34.217 billion for development of education sector in its financial plan for the year 2022-23.

As per budget documents, the provincial government allocated Rs. 100 million for upgradation of primary school to elementary school with allied facilities.

The government would spend Rs 1 billion for establishment of Campuses of Public Sector Universities in seven districts of Sindh - Korangi, Karachi West, Keamari, Malir, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar and Sujawal.

Some Rs 100 million have been allocated for establishment of Comprehensive High Schools (10 units) Sukkur whereas same amount of Rs. 100 million allocated for Establishment of Comprehensive High School in other districts of the province

The provincial government has earmarked Rs 27 million for establishment of Science Museum at Divisional Headquarter. For Larkana city, Rs 111 million have been allocated for construction of building of Govt. Special Education & Rehabilitation Center of Excellence Autism Center.

The government has also proposed to allocate Rs 200 million for construction of residential units at new campus of People University of Medical and Health Science for Women Nawabshah.

With Rs 16.5 million, a building for Government boys higher Secondary School Saeed Khan Leghari would be constructed.

The non-development allocations of education budget for the year 2022-23 is Rs. 292.47 billion.

In his budget speech, the chief minister Sindh mentioned that the Universities and Boards Department is going to establish 1st fully integrated Science and Technology Park spread over 1.3 Acres of land within the premises of NED University of Science and Technology, Karachi Campus in public private partnership mode at cost of Rs. 1 billion.

The Universities & Boards Department has also proposed to solarize the public sector universities to save the energy as well as expenditure of the 29 universities. The department is also going to establish “Institute of Pharmacy Liaquat University of Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro” to produce 80 Pharmacists every year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Sindh budget 2022 23 Sindh budget Education budget

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh Budget: Education gets paltry allocation

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories