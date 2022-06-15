ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
Dastgir directs KE to ensure power during water supply hours

Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for power, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday directed K-Electric to ensure power supply during water supply hours to maintain water provision in all areas.

He issued these directives at a joint meeting of Members of National Assembly from Karachi and KE’s team by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi.

The issue of prolonged loadshedding hours was discussed at a recent meeting of federal Cabinet wherein the ministers from Karachi raised the issue. The Prime Minister directed the concerned minister to look into the issue.

The meeting presided over by the Minister for Power discussed the issues faced by people of Karachi with K-electric. The major concerns raised by Members National Assembly were unscheduled loadshedding, overbilling and disruption in water supply due to power outages.

Federal minister for power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan directed that K-electric should look into the matter of overbilling and ensure unjust billing is curtailed.

Upon the directions of Health Minister Qadir Patel, a committee will be formed to develop a liaison between elected representatives and K-Electric. Member National Assembly Qadir Khan Mandokhel raised the issue of distribution of bills close to due date that forces public to bear late surcharge.

K-Electric CEO Monis Alvi assured that load management will be rationalized. Complaints of overbilling will be resolved and any discrepancy in billing procedure will be addressed urgently.

Members National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Kishwar Zehra, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Usama Qadri, Qadir Khan Mandokhel took part in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE Water Supply Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir water supply hours

