Jun 14, 2022
Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

  • Interior minister Rana Sanaullah says previous govt did not deposit an amount of Rs50 billion recovered from business tycoon Malik Riaz in the national exchequer
BR Web Desk 14 Jun, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah categorically accused former prime minister Imran Khan's government of corruption, claiming that it did not deposit an amount of Rs50 billion recovered from business tycoon Malik Riaz in the United Kingdom in the national exchequer.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the interior minister said that the matter between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Malik Riaz was brought up in the federal cabinet’s meeting today.

He shared that funds amounting to Rs50 billion under a private housing scheme were transferred to the UK illegally which was later confiscated by the UK’s NCA. He said that UK approached the Pakistani authorities after which the then-SAPM on Accountability Dr Shahzad Akbar managed the entire process and "settled the matter".

"Being the custodian of the state, the former adviser’s responsibility was originally to contest this money. But he managed the process and settled the matter against his alleged share of Rs5 billion," Sanaullah said.

The interior minister further said that Akbar "adjusted the Rs50 billion against Bahria Town's liability".

Sanaullah said that following this, Bahria Town donated 458 canals of land to Al-Qadir Trust. He claimed that Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi were the beneficiaries of the trust that "exists only on paper".

Sanaullah said a subcommittee of the cabinet will investigate the matter and would take action in light of its findings.

"The federal cabinet has decided to publicise the secret deal," the minister said.

Later, in a tweet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and shared the documents.

"Diamonds, hundreds of canals of land and billions of rupees were seized in exchange for illegal work," Maryam tweeted.

