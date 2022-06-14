ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sri Lanka choose to bat in first Australia ODI

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the first of five one-day internationals against Australia in Pallekele on Tuesday.

The tourists have suffered a series of setbacks following injuries in the squad, including Kane Richardson who returned home on the weekend.

Pat Cummins returns to the playing XI after a gap of 18 months since recovering from a long-running injury.

Australia quick Kane Richardson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

The ODIs follow a Twenty20 series that Australia won 2-1 after the hosts triumphed in the final game thanks to a sparkling 54 off 25 balls by skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

