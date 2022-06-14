ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
AVN 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
KOSM 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PRL 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
TREET 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 75.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.34%)
KSE100 40,742 Decreased By -137.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,525 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares edge lower, financials drag

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares dipped on Tuesday, after data showed retail inflation eased marginally last month, while investors were spooked by Wall Street hitting a bear market milestone on fears of a looming recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% at 15,727.05 as of 0354 GMT, while the BSE index fell 0.4% to 52,638.45.

India’s retail inflation eased to 7.04% in May, after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained above the central bank’s tolerance band for a fifth month in a row, suggesting it would continue with rate hikes in August.

Asian shares dropped and the S&P 500 confirmed it was in a bear market on Monday, after Goldman Sachs forecast a 75-basis-point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting on Wednesday.

Indian shares fall over 2.5pc

Financials and bank stocks weighed on sentiment in Indian markets, with the Nifty Finance index down 0.8%.

The Nifty metal index was up 0.5%, with Ratnamani Metals and Tubes the top gainer at 2.5%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares edge lower, financials drag

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

KP makes historic Rs319.2bn ADP allocation

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Banks asked to close govt accounts with zero balance

PTA to revise MTR downward next month

KP budget: 15pc increase in salaries, pensions

Read more stories