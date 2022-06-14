Iran says 2 military aerospace officials killed in country

TEHRAN: Two Iranian aerospace officials have been “martyred while on mission” in separate incidents inside the country, the armed forces said Monday.

Ali Kamani, a member of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was “martyred” in Khomein in central Markazi province on Sunday, Fars news agency said quoting a Guards statement.

Elsewhere, “Mohammad Abdoos, an employee of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, was martyred on Sunday evening during a mission” in the northern Semnan province, the ministry said in a statement.

Fars earlier said Abdoos, 33, was also working in the field of aerospace — which in Iran produces equipment ranging from military aircraft to missiles and drones.

No further details were given on the men or how they died.

Iran has in the past blamed its arch enemy Israel for a series of killings of military figures and nuclear technology experts.