Pakistan

Russia and Ukraine: Pakistan has neutral position: Bilawal

Naveed Butt 14 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that our government’s stance is neutral and is the same as the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Pakistan has a neutral position on the war between Russia and Ukraine. If there was any conspiracy against the PTI government then our government’s stance should be different,” Bilawal expressed these views while talking to the media in the corridors of the Parliament on Monday.

Answering a question about Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project, the minister said that we want to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that the PPP government had laid the foundation of this project. “We will progress this project under the framework of international obligations and dealings,” he said.

Answering another question, the PPP chairman said that we are worried about food security and climate change. He said that not only this region but Pakistan is also facing losses due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. “We want that the war ends because Pakistan used to import wheat and fertilizer (DAP) from Ukraine,” he said.

He said that climate change is affecting the agriculture sector and the shortage of food is a big challenge in future for us. He said that Pakistan has potential in the agriculture sector and we could bring progress and development in it by introducing various reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

