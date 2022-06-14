A rare feat of valour

EDITORIAL: Every now and then when self-interest begins overwhelming sacrifice and one’s faith in goodness begins subsiding something happens right from the blue which restores one’s hope that everything is not lost. One such thing happened on last Thursday in Quetta as political greed was ruling the roost in the nation’s capital. As inside the parliament the government was set about monopolizing the country’s governance, outside the house the opposition’s women were trying to climb the walls of parliament.

But the oil tanker driver, Muhammad Faisal, was not worried about this unsavoury power play. His only worry was to drive away fuel-laden tanker after it caught fire at a fuel station on Quetta’s Qambrani Road. Luckily, he successfully drove that burning oil tanker away from the populated area. The unfolding scenario, widely captured by social media, looked more like a movie flick. As he reached the safe place he stopped the vehicle and hundreds of people rushed to the burning oil tanker and began to douse the fuel fire. “All that I had in mind was to save human lives,” said Faisal, who sped away the vehicle to save many lives.

Driver Muhammad Faisal’s heroics bring to mind how on January 6, 2014 Aitzaz Hassan Bangash of Hangu gave his life to save the lives of hundreds of his schoolmates. Aitzaz, 15, was with friends outside school when they spotted a man wearing a suicide vest. Despite the pleas of fellow students Aitzaz decided to confront the terrorist. Aitzaz threw a stone at him to challenge him, but the person kept moving towards the school. Aitzaz had no stick or gun to cut short the terrorist’s walk to the school. So, he ran up to him and bear-hugged the bomber who detonated his explosive-laden vest. Aitzaz died on the spot.

Even when in short supply such acts of sacrifice prove to be the chinks that filter in light which rekindles belief and hope in good and purposeful life. He received volumes of appreciation for his bravery. In the words of former Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal, the daring act of driver Muhammad Faisal is “a reason why our society still functions motivating us to feel that there is still hope of a better tomorrow.

Gratitude is due to Muhammad Faisal for thinking beyond his own self and trying to make many relive to see over their own selves”. The provincial government has announced a prize of Rs 5 lakh for him and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited driver Muhammad Faisal to Islamabad and promised to greet him as a national hero. The prime minister has said that “No appreciation is sufficient to praise the spirit of saving the lives of thousands of people whilst risking his own life,” and we cannot agree more.

