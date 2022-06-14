ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

A rare feat of valour

14 Jun, 2022

EDITORIAL: Every now and then when self-interest begins overwhelming sacrifice and one’s faith in goodness begins subsiding something happens right from the blue which restores one’s hope that everything is not lost. One such thing happened on last Thursday in Quetta as political greed was ruling the roost in the nation’s capital. As inside the parliament the government was set about monopolizing the country’s governance, outside the house the opposition’s women were trying to climb the walls of parliament.

But the oil tanker driver, Muhammad Faisal, was not worried about this unsavoury power play. His only worry was to drive away fuel-laden tanker after it caught fire at a fuel station on Quetta’s Qambrani Road. Luckily, he successfully drove that burning oil tanker away from the populated area. The unfolding scenario, widely captured by social media, looked more like a movie flick. As he reached the safe place he stopped the vehicle and hundreds of people rushed to the burning oil tanker and began to douse the fuel fire. “All that I had in mind was to save human lives,” said Faisal, who sped away the vehicle to save many lives.

Driver Muhammad Faisal’s heroics bring to mind how on January 6, 2014 Aitzaz Hassan Bangash of Hangu gave his life to save the lives of hundreds of his schoolmates. Aitzaz, 15, was with friends outside school when they spotted a man wearing a suicide vest. Despite the pleas of fellow students Aitzaz decided to confront the terrorist. Aitzaz threw a stone at him to challenge him, but the person kept moving towards the school. Aitzaz had no stick or gun to cut short the terrorist’s walk to the school. So, he ran up to him and bear-hugged the bomber who detonated his explosive-laden vest. Aitzaz died on the spot.

Even when in short supply such acts of sacrifice prove to be the chinks that filter in light which rekindles belief and hope in good and purposeful life. He received volumes of appreciation for his bravery. In the words of former Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal, the daring act of driver Muhammad Faisal is “a reason why our society still functions motivating us to feel that there is still hope of a better tomorrow.

Gratitude is due to Muhammad Faisal for thinking beyond his own self and trying to make many relive to see over their own selves”. The provincial government has announced a prize of Rs 5 lakh for him and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited driver Muhammad Faisal to Islamabad and promised to greet him as a national hero. The prime minister has said that “No appreciation is sufficient to praise the spirit of saving the lives of thousands of people whilst risking his own life,” and we cannot agree more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Jam Kamal Muhammad Faisal fuel station fire

Comments

1000 characters

A rare feat of valour

Post-budget bloodbath: KSE-100 suffers one of 2022's worst falls, plunges 1,135 points

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market' on inflation worries

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Read more stories