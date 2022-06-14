Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
14 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 13, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,879.93
High: 42,069.65
Low: 40,833.50
Net Change: 1134.80
Volume (000): 62,711
Value (000): 3,228,188
Makt Cap (000) 1,625,130,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,861.58
NET CH. (+) 24.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,977.44
NET CH. (-) 126.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,615.98
NET CH. (-) 464.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,231.09
NET CH. (-) 124.40
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,641.34
NET CH. (-) 97.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,206.81
NET CH. (-) 111.40
------------------------------------
As on: 13-June-2022
====================================
