KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 13, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,879.93 High: 42,069.65 Low: 40,833.50 Net Change: 1134.80 Volume (000): 62,711 Value (000): 3,228,188 Makt Cap (000) 1,625,130,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,861.58 NET CH. (+) 24.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,977.44 NET CH. (-) 126.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,615.98 NET CH. (-) 464.11 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,231.09 NET CH. (-) 124.40 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,641.34 NET CH. (-) 97.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,206.81 NET CH. (-) 111.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-June-2022 ====================================

