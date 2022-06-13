APNS condemns kidnapping of Nafees Naeem

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society on Monday condemned the kidnapping of Nafees Naeem, a senior Journalist of the Business Recorder Group.

The APNS in a press release said that the incidents of kidnapping, harassment, and maltreatment of journalists are consistently increasing in the country and have remained unchecked.

The forum urged Chief Minister Sindh and IG Police to take immediate action to recover the missing journalist without further delay.

Aaj News assignment editor Nafees Naeem 'picked up'

Earlier on Monday, Aaj News Assignment Editor Nafees Naeem was 'picked up' near his home by people in civilian clothing.

Naeem, who has been with Aaj News for over ten years, was reportedly buying groceries near his home in Nazimabad, Karachi. According to bystanders, Naeem was taken in a law enforcement vehicle by people in civilian clothing.

Additional IG Karachi and other law enforcement officers have been informed of the incident.

Naeem’s whereabouts remain unknown. DIG West and his team are making efforts to secure the CCTV recording of the incident.