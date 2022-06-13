Aaj News assignment editor Nafees Naeem 'picked up'

Aaj News Assignment Editor Nafees Naeem was 'picked up' near his home on Monday by people in civilian clothing, reported Aaj News.

Naeem, who has been with Aaj News for over ten years, was reportedly buying groceries near his home in Nazimabad, Karachi. According to bystanders, Naeem was taken in a law enforcement vehicle by people in civilian clothing.

Additional IG Karachi and other law enforcement officers have been informed of the incident. Naeem’s whereabouts remain unknown. DIG West and his team are making efforts to secure the CCTV recording of the incident.