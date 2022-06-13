ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aaj News assignment editor Nafees Naeem 'picked up'

  • Men in plain clothes forced Naeem into a law enforcement vehicle
BR Web Desk 13 Jun, 2022

Aaj News Assignment Editor Nafees Naeem was 'picked up' near his home on Monday by people in civilian clothing, reported Aaj News.

Naeem, who has been with Aaj News for over ten years, was reportedly buying groceries near his home in Nazimabad, Karachi. According to bystanders, Naeem was taken in a law enforcement vehicle by people in civilian clothing.

Additional IG Karachi and other law enforcement officers have been informed of the incident. Naeem’s whereabouts remain unknown. DIG West and his team are making efforts to secure the CCTV recording of the incident.

Comments

1000 characters

Aaj News assignment editor Nafees Naeem 'picked up'

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Reality of India's democracy is there for world to see: PM Shehbaz

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Oil falls on Beijing's COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Read more stories